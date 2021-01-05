SOCMA Elects Mike Ott as Board of Governors Chairman

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that Mike Ott, President & CEO of Polysciences, Inc., has been elected to serve a two-year term as Chairman.

During SOCMA's Annual Meeting, held virtually on December 10, 2020, the membership also confirmed a new Executive Committee and elected six members to the Class of 2023.

Officers newly appointed to the Executive Committee include:

Members of the Class of 2023 include:

Mr. Ott takes the helm during SOCMA's 100th anniversary year and will lead the Board of Governors in providing strategic guidance and value creation in alignment with the organization's mission.

"I am particularly excited to lead SOCMA into 2021. As we celebrate a 'Century of Solutions,' the association is well-positioned for growth," Ott said. "SOCMA's recent acquisition of the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show brings expanded networking and business development opportunities and extends our presence in the chemicals value chain. With a new administration coming into office in the US, specialty chemical manufacturers will need SOCMA more than ever to be our champion, advocating for policies that positively impact our businesses. As a longtime member of SOCMA, I can attest there is no other association better positioned represent our unique interests.

"As I begin my tenure, I especially look forward to working with my new Board colleagues who bring fresh energy and enthusiasm to our leadership team," Ott said. "Their creativity and know-how will be instrumental in helping build upon the solid foundation set before us, making the organization stronger and more sustainable for years to come."

