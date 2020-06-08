SOCMA Launches New Platform to Drive Business Connections for Chemical Manufacturers

ARLINGTON, Va., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With in-person networking and travel limited, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today launched its Manufacturer Capabilities Directory, providing a universal platform to promote business growth opportunities for the specialty chemical supply chain and SOCMA members.

SOCMA, the national trade association leading the specialty and fine chemical industry, accelerated its launch of this new tool as part of its 'Road to Reconnection' campaign to support the industry's increasing need to connect with new business partners.

"The chemical industry thrives on interaction and networking for commercial solutions. With the launch of the Manufacturers Capabilities Directory, SOCMA leads the way for companies to connect in a digital space," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "We piloted this initiative with SOCMA Week attendees last December and found strong demand for this custom tool. In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a personalized touchpoint and resource like this has become a necessity."

As a digital showcase of chemistry expertise and available equipment of SOCMA member companies, the tool can be leveraged by industry buyers for sourcing new business partnerships and identifying companies that have unique and specialized manufacturing capabilities.

"At Monument Chemical, we've enjoyed some incredible benefits of communicating with our customers virtually in these challenging times – primarily because these more frequent virtual connections keep our finger on the pulse of our customers' most up-to-date needs," said Sandeep Goel, Vice President, Custom Manufacturing, Monument Chemical. "SOCMA's new capabilities tool will complement our enhanced virtual communications, allowing us to make quicker connections to accelerate speed to market, enable more customized solutions, and further strengthen our customer and co-supplier relationships."

Users can search for a range of capabilities and services, including:

Specialty chemical manufacturing (proprietary products)

Custom chemical manufacturing

Contract/toll processing

Formulation

Research & development devices

Geographic footprint

SOCMA also offers paid marketing opportunities for service providers on the directory.

To learn more about membership or advertising in the new directory, contact [email protected].

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

