SOCMA Launches Policy Webinar Series in April

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the specialty chemicals industry anticipates new policy and regulations coming under the Biden Administration, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is hosting its Policy Webinar Series throughout April to focus on these key topics that are crucial to its membership and the value chain.

"With the new administration's initiatives under way, there are numerous regulatory changes and potential effects to the very framework of the specialty and fine chemical industry," said Robert Helminiak, Vice President, Legal and Government Relations. "SOCMA's Policy Webinar Series will deliver critical intelligence and background information on legislation, trade impacts, compliance challenges, worker health and safety requirements and ongoing regulatory activities that our member companies can utilize to ensure optimal business performance within the Biden Administration. These foundational issues significantly impact the specialties industry, and our members rely on SOCMA to obtain essential guidance necessary to the success of their operations."

Each webinar includes subject-matter experts from SOCMA member companies, industry partners and key federal agencies. Session dates, topics and speakers are as follows:

Thursday, April 1 – COVID-19 Employer Vaccination Policy & Insurance Considerations | Expert panelists are Megan Glowacki , Partner, Thompson Hine, and Scott A. Watson , Vice President, McGriff Insurance .

– | Expert panelists are , Partner, Thompson Hine, and , Vice President, . Thursday, April 8 – OSHA's New Hazard Communication Requirements | Expert panelist is Amy Wachs, Partner, Husch Blackwell .

– | Expert panelist is Amy Wachs, Partner, . Thursday, April 15 – Trade Impacts on the Chemical Supply Chain – MTB, China 301 Tariffs, GSP, and More

– Thursday, April 22 – A Closer Look at the Biden EPA and its Impact on the Specialty Chemical Industry

Register here for the first session on Thursday, April 1, to hear analysis about the impacts of COVID-19 on labor law, worker compensation and employer/employee expectations as the vaccine is rolled out nationwide.

For additional questions, or to submit feedback for each webinar, please contact SOCMA's Government Relations team at [email protected].

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information visit www.socma.org.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

