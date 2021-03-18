SOCMA Looks Forward to Partnering on Key Trade Issues with Newly Appointed U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

ARLINGTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) congratulates Katherine Tai on her recent landmark appointment as the United States Trade Representative under the Biden Administration.

SOCMA Vice President of Legal & Government Relations Robert F. Helminiak released the following statement about the appointment:

"Due to its significant impact on the specialty chemical supply chain, trade is a foundational issue for SOCMA. In continuing to represent the interests of its members, SOCMA looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with newly appointed United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to effect positive outcomes for the industry," Helminiak said. "As SOCMA celebrates 100 years of service to the specialty chemical industry in 2021, trade issues remain at the forefront of our priorities. Through our longstanding relationship with the office, SOCMA is eager to partner with U.S. Trade Representative Tai on critical areas impacting our members' supply chains."

"SOCMA members contribute to a lengthy supply chain, which is integral to the U.S. economy and depends on trade relationships with other countries," Helminiak said. "Specialty chemical manufacturers are right in the middle of the supply chain and use raw materials and inputs from all over the globe to make their products. In turn, those materials are used in a myriad of end-use products that improve the health, well-being and quality of life for consumers across the world."

Through its longstanding relationship with USTR, SOCMA particularly looks forward to collaborating with U.S. Trade Representative Tai on Section 301 China Tariffs, specifically reopening and extending the exclusion process, and improving transparency in the exclusion process and U.S. trade efforts."

