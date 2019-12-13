SOCMA Welcomes 13 New Member Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) just wrapped up its inaugural SOCMA Week in New Orleans and is pleased to announce that 13 companies have joined the innovative community of specialty and fine chemical manufacturers, distributors and service providers in the second half of 2019.

"I am thrilled to welcome this diverse group of members who bring to the table the expertise instrumental in broadening SOCMA's breadth and reach as we continue to mirror and serve the specialty chemical value chain," said Board of Governors Chairman Gene Williams, President of Optima Chemical Group. "I was especially pleased to recognize and personally welcome many of these new members to SOCMA during our successful annual conference in New Orleans. They each offer fresh perspectives and insight, and we look forward to working with them as we stay the course in enhancing our programming and providing Solutions for Specialties."

New members include:

ACCI Specialty Materials

ACCI Specialty Materials (AC Catalysts) is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals for thermoset resins.

Advanced Polymer

Advanced Polymer, Inc., offers a range of specialty chemicals designed for use across a broad spectrum of products and industries.

alliantgroup

alliantgroup supports companies in engaging federal and state R&D tax credits.

Bulk Chemicals, Inc.

Bulk Chemicals, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and services specialty metal treatment chemicals.

ChemDirect

ChemDirect is an online marketplace connecting companies with manufacturers to fulfill on-demand chemistry needs.

Exeris

Exeris is a sales agency and chemical distributor representing custom chemical manufacturers.

FitNetworks

FitNetworks is a managed services IT provider that helps companies identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Highland Tank

Highland Tanks provides custom-built tank solutions for industry, including chemical storage and processing.

Howard Industries, Inc.

Howard Industries, Inc. is a provider of toll processing and contract manufacturing services.

Kodak Specialty Chemical

Kodak Specialty Chemicals provides custom synthesis and contract manufacturing services for diverse markets.

Notch

Notch is a full-service B2B marketing agency specializing in science and technology industries.

Womble Bond Dickinson

Womble Bond Dickinson serves corporate, individual and nonprofit clients across every business sector.

WTS

WTS is a provider of by-product management services to refineries and complex chemical sites.

