SOCMA Welcomes 8 New Members to Specialty Chemical Community

ARLINGTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today welcomes eight more companies to its growing specialty and fine chemical community – Milliken, Colonial Chemical, Oakwood Chemical, Ereztech, Entegris, Colour Synthesis Solutions, Berjé, Envirotech Services, bringing the total number of new members for the first half of 2021 to 17.

Milliken, a global research, design and manufacturing company headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, is looking to leverage SOCMA's commercial offerings and build deeper business relationships within the specialty chemical community. "Milliken has benefited from the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show and its affiliate events in the past," said Brian Burkhart, Vice President, Milliken Fine Chemical Products. "Manufacturing is the core of our Fine Chemical business, and we participate in the key market segments SOCMA represents. Milliken is excited to support the association and work together to make our chemical manufacturing industry stronger."

Returning member Oakwood Chemical, a fine organics manufacturer in Estill, SC, rejoined the association following SOCMA's purchase of the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show. "As our company continues to grow, rejoining SOCMA will not only help maintain a professional network within the chemical industry, but also provide vital resources as we navigate constant regulatory changes," said Carrie Strickland, Regulatory Manager, Oakwood Chemical.

SOCMA also welcomes:

Colonial Chemical – manufacturer of cosmetic and industrial surfactants, performance additives and other key building-block ingredients for use in personal care, household and industrial, lubrication and oilfield applications.

Ereztech – provider of world-class organometallic precursor R&D and manufacturing services.

Entegris – manufacturer of products and systems that purify, protect and transport critical materials used in the semiconductor device fabrication processes.

Colour Synthesis Solutions – provider of custom synthesis, contract research and process development of coloured and non-coloured molecules, offering analytical testing to support regulatory and market requirements.

Berjé – distributor with a profound understanding of the supply and the quality of the diverse raw materials consumed by the flavor and fragrance industries.

Envirotech Services – developer of road and surface solutions to manage both natural and man-made environments, and delivering innovative soil stabilization products, erosion and dust control, as well as anti-icing and deicing solutions.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org.

