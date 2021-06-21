SOCMA's 2021 Industry Census+ Identifies COVID Impacts, Benchmarks Metrics

ARLINGTON, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the second annual 2021 Specialty Chemicals Industry Census+ will be available for download and key findings showcased during a virtual Executive Roundtable on Wednesday, June 23.

"The Industry Census+, which is part of SOCMA's ChemSectors program, provides specialty chemical companies with data and analysis on the state of the industry that can be utilized when making strategic business expansion and planning," said Paul Hirsh, SOCMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations. "While the industry has experienced much uncertainty this past year, SOCMA is encouraged by the survey findings, which demonstrate positive growth outlook, business confidence and industry resilience. Manufacturers will find the results extremely useful around capital expansion, facility maintenance projects, training and workforce optimization initiatives."

New to this year's Industry Census+ are questions related to:

The impact of the pandemic on manufacturers' business and operations

Incident reporting and process safety

Product stewardship

SOCMA's environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) annual metrics

As part of the association's strategic focus on building commercial development opportunities, SOCMA coordinated the Specialty Chemicals Industry Census+ in collaboration with Vault Consulting, LLC (Vault). Vault Principal and Managing Director Mike Hayes will moderate SOCMA's Executive Roundtable on June 23, where attendees will hear key data metrics and high-level, year-over-year comparisons to the association's 2020 Industry Census findings.

"We also want to thank SOCMA's ChemSectors Steering Committee, a group of executive representatives from SOCMA manufacturer member companies, that provided leadership throughout the census planning process," Hirsh said.

The Executive Roundtable, Wednesday, June 23, 1:00-1:30pm ET, is open to SOCMA members, non-members and industry stakeholders.

Member companies can download SOCMA's Chemicals Industry Census+ through the SOCMA Resources Page. Non-members may contact Paul Hirsh, [email protected], to obtain a copy.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

