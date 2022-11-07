SOCOTEC GROUP WANTS TO ACCELERATE IN MOROCCO AND HAS APPOINTED A NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF SOCOTEC MOROCCO

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC MOROCCO is an independent trusted third party present in Morocco since 1945. Leader in risk management and technical consulting in Construction and Infrastructure, SOCOTEC Morocco has participated in the following emblematic achievements:

The realization of the University Hospital Centers of Morocco (Tangier, Agadir, Rabat ...)

(Tangier, Agadir, ...) The accompaniment of the main commercial centers of Morocco

Many other iconic works, such as the Great Mosque of Casablanca , the Oudayas tunnel in Rabat , the Mohammed VI University in Benguerir and Rabat , etc.

In good alignment with the dynamism of construction and infrastructure projects in Morocco, as well as renovation projects on existing buildings or equipment, SOCOTEC wants to accelerate in Morocco.

After the retirement of the previous manager, the SOCOTEC group has just appointed KARIM TOUNOUNTI as General Manager of SOCOTEC MOROCCO and Operational Director of the SOCOTEC Group activities in Morocco from September 2022. He succeeds TAOUFIQ DAOUDI who has established SOCOTEC as a key player in Morocco and undisputed leader in technical control of construction in the country.

Karim Tounounti, the new Director of SOCOTEC MOROCCO and SOCO Consult, has an experience of more than 15 years in the Construction industry.

As a graduate of ESTP, the renowned engineering school, Karim started his career at SOCOTEC as a Construction Business Engineer, he quickly climbed the ladder to become Director of the Eastern Pole of SOCOTEC's Construction & Real Estate activities in France. In 2018, he joined the Société Publique Locale des Deux Rives, for a new experience as a project owner and public developer. As Operational Director of the Deux Rives urban project in Strasbourg, Karim became a reference in this sector of building risk management, from construction to renovation, before joining SOCOTEC Morocco last September 2022.

At the head of SOCOTEC Morocco, Karim and his teams wish to continue to provide quality service and support to the largest construction, real estate and infrastructure projects in Morocco, particularly alongside the life cycle of the building assets in order to guarantee their sustainability and value, or in the environmental, energy and digital transitions, in which SOCOTEC has acquired a strong expertise.

Karim Tounounti declares: "I am delighted to be returning to SOCOTEC, a company with which I have developed a strong affectio societatis during my professional life. I am especially proud of this new experience in Morocco, which has a very special meaning for me. Indeed, beyond the professional challenge, it is also the opportunity to return to my country of origin, which adds a strong personal stake. In order to take over from Taoufiq DAOUDI, who succeeded in making SOCOTEC the leader of the technical control of the Construction in Morocco, it is important for me to succeed in developing our activities in order to position the group as the leader of the Trusted Third Parties in the field of the Real Estate and Infrastructures. To do so, we intend to promote our services and our know-how in all our fields of expertise in order to offer our clients serenity and safety in the conduct of their projects.

"In view of the remarkable economic growth that Morocco has experienced over the last decade, it seems to me that our role, as an independent trusted third party, in the interest of the country and more broadly for all Moroccans, is to offer everyone guarantees of safety, durability and sustainability on the buildings and infrastructures that we will use tomorrow, in order to maintain the confidence necessary for continued growth."

Spread over 8 agencies, the 150 employees of SOCOTEC MOROCCO carry out risk management and technical consulting missions and support their clients in the Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Industry sectors throughout the asset cycle, in order to ensure compliance, extend their lifespan, improve their environmental performance and guarantee the safety of people.

ABOUT SOCOTEC

Accompanying companies for 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent trusted third party in the fields of risk management, compliance, safety, health and environment in the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC is developing a range of services in testing, inspection and certification, from technical control, the group's historical expertise, to technical consulting and risk management services related to construction, infrastructure and industrial facilities. Its expertise enables it to support its private and public sector clients throughout the life cycle of their buildings and equipment in order to strengthen their sustainability.

No. 1 in construction inspection in France, No. 1 in geotechnical services and construction quality control in the United Kingdom and Italy, the group is a major player in TIC (Testing Inspection Certification) services in the Construction and Infrastructure sectors in Europe and the United States. The SOCOTEC group has consolidated revenues of €1 billion in 2021 (50% of which generated outside France) with 200,000 clients. With a presence in 27 countries and 11,000 employees, it has more than 250 external accreditations, enabling it to act as a trusted third party in many projects. More information on www.socotec.com.

