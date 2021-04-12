Soda Ash Market- Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Opportunities & Forecast | 17000+ Research Report |100 + Fortune 500 Companies
Apr 12, 2021, 21:35 ET
The soda ash market is poised to grow by 5.86 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the soda ash market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report on the soda ash market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry and the growing chemical industry.
The soda ash market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for soda ash from the glass industry as one of the prime reasons driving the soda ash market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The soda ash market covers the following areas:
Soda Ash Market Sizing
Soda Ash Market Forecast
Soda Ash Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Ciech SA
- Ciner Resources Corp.
- Genesis Energy LP
- GHCL Ltd.
- Haviland Enterprises Inc.
- Hydrite Chemical Co.
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Ciech SA
- Ciner Resources Corp.
- Genesis Energy LP
- GHCL Ltd.
- Haviland Enterprises Inc.
- Hydrite Chemical Co.
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
