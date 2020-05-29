Soda Ash Market in the United States 2014-2024 and the Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soda Ash Market in USA: 2014-2024 Review (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report brings together facts and figures about the soda ash market in the USA covering the period of 2014-2024. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are provided.

The report about soda ash market in USA covers:

manufacturers capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

COVID-19 Impact Estimation

as uncertainty in the overall global economy is further increasing as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key report features:

availability of key statistics about soda ash market in USA (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF SODA ASH MARKET IN USA



2. CAPACITY IN USA

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2016)



3. SODA ASH SUPPLY IN USA

3.1. USA output in 2014-2019

3.2. USA production shares in global market and in regional market (2014-2019)



4. SODA ASH MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Soda Ash manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets



5. SODA ASH DEMAND IN USA



5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2014-2019)

5.2. USA demand shares in regional market and in global market (2014-2019)



6. SODA ASH TRADE IN USA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



7. FUTURE TRENDS IN SODA ASH MARKET to 2024

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Soda Ash output forecast to 2024

7.3. Soda Ash consumption forecast to 2024



8. SUPPLIERS IN USA



9. SODA ASH END-USERS IN USA



LIST OF TABLES





Soda Ash nameplate capacity in USA in 2016

Soda Ash output in country in 2014-2019

Country production share globally (2014-2019)

Country production share in region (2014-2019)

Soda Ash plants capacity in 2016

Manufacturers shares in global industry

Soda Ash demand structure, 2019

Soda Ash demand dynamics in USA in 2014-2019

Country consumption share globally (2014-2019)

Country consumption share in region (2014-2019)

Trade of soda ash in USA in recent years

Export share in production in recent years

Import share in consumption in recent years

Structure of export by country in recent years

Structure of import by country in recent years

Export and import prices in USA in recent years

Production forecast to 2024

Demand forecast to 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g15q9l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

