Soda ash market to grow by 9.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in demand for soda ash from the glass manufacturing industry will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Soda ash market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE, among others

15+, Including Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, application, and region

To understand more about the soda ash market, request a sample report

In 2017, the soda ash market was valued at USD 32,384 thousand units. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,465 thousand units. The soda ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,578 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.85%, according to Technavio.

Soda ash market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Soda ash market - Vendor insights

The global soda ash market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Ciech SA - The company offers soda ash that is used for various applications.

The company offers soda ash that is used for various applications. Ciner Resources Corp. - The company offers soda ash that is used by industries such as the glass industry.

The company offers soda ash that is used by industries such as the glass industry. Destiny Chemicals - The company offers soda ash that occurs in many kinds of mineral waters and in mineral deposits of certain springs and lake brines.

Soda ash market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rise in demand for soda ash from the glass industry

Growing chemical industry

Increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry

Key challenges:

Volatility in prices of raw materials

Threat of substitutes

Increasing number of government regulations related to the production of soda ash

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The soda ash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this soda ash market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soda ash market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the soda ash market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the soda ash market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soda ash market vendors

Related reports:

The caustic soda market size is estimated to grow by 18469.89 thousand tons with a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by 18469.89 thousand tons with a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The fly ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,358.52 million with a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application ( Portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others), type (class F and class C), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Soda Ash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85% Market growth 2023-2027 37578 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global soda ash market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global soda ash market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Soaps and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soaps and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application (thousand units)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Dense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Dense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.4 Ciech SA

Exhibit 121: Ciech SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ciech SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Ciech SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Ciech SA - Segment focus

12.5 Ciner Resources Corp.

Exhibit 125: Ciner Resources Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ciner Resources Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Ciner Resources Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Destiny Chemicals

Exhibit 128: Destiny Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 129: Destiny Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Destiny Chemicals - Key offerings

12.7 Genesis Energy LP

Exhibit 131: Genesis Energy LP - Overview



Exhibit 132: Genesis Energy LP - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Genesis Energy LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Genesis Energy LP - Segment focus

12.8 GHCL Ltd.

Exhibit 135: GHCL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: GHCL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: GHCL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: GHCL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hydrite Chemical Co.

Exhibit 139: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Key offerings

12.10 ICI Pakistan Ltd.

Exhibit 142: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Nirma Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Nirma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nirma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Nirma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 OCI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. Exhibit 155: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Overview

OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 156: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 157: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sisecam

Exhibit 158: Sisecam - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sisecam - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sisecam - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Sisecam - Segment focus

12.16 Solvay SA

Exhibit 162: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 163: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 165: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.17 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio