Soda ash market to grow by 9.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in demand for soda ash from the glass manufacturing industry will drive Growth - Technavio

Soda ash market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type, application, and region
In 2017, the soda ash market was valued at USD 32,384 thousand units. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,465 thousand units. The soda ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,578 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.85%, according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The global soda ash market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Ciech SA - The company offers soda ash that is used for various applications.
- Ciner Resources Corp. - The company offers soda ash that is used by industries such as the glass industry.
- Destiny Chemicals - The company offers soda ash that occurs in many kinds of mineral waters and in mineral deposits of certain springs and lake brines.
- Rise in demand for soda ash from the glass industry
- Growing chemical industry
- Increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry
- Volatility in prices of raw materials
- Threat of substitutes
- Increasing number of government regulations related to the production of soda ash
The soda ash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soda ash market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the soda ash market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the soda ash market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soda ash market vendors
|
Soda Ash Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
168
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
37578 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.66
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 63%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global soda ash market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global soda ash market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Soaps and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soaps and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application (thousand units)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Light - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Dense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Dense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Ciech SA
- Exhibit 121: Ciech SA - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Ciech SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Ciech SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Ciech SA - Segment focus
- 12.5 Ciner Resources Corp.
- Exhibit 125: Ciner Resources Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Ciner Resources Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Ciner Resources Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Destiny Chemicals
- Exhibit 128: Destiny Chemicals - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Destiny Chemicals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Destiny Chemicals - Key offerings
- 12.7 Genesis Energy LP
- Exhibit 131: Genesis Energy LP - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Genesis Energy LP - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Genesis Energy LP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Genesis Energy LP - Segment focus
- 12.8 GHCL Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: GHCL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: GHCL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: GHCL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: GHCL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Hydrite Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 139: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- 12.10 ICI Pakistan Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: ICI Pakistan Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Nirma Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Nirma Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Nirma Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Nirma Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 OCI Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sisecam
- Exhibit 158: Sisecam - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Sisecam - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Sisecam - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Sisecam - Segment focus
- 12.16 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 162: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 12.17 Tata Chemicals Ltd.
- Exhibit 167: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
