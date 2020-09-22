SODA Foundation Announces New Framework Release to Support Data Mobility from Edge to Core to Cloud, Welcomes New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STORAGE DEVELOPER CONFERENCE -- The SODA Foundation, which hosts the open source, unified and autonomous data management framework for data mobility from edge to core to cloud, today announced the Greenland release of its open data framework and that Japan Data Storage Forum (JDSF) and Seagate are joining the Foundation. The Greenland release simplifies data storage in heterogeneous environments, while the new members will further accelerate data mobility and autonomy across the industry. The Greenland release will be available at the end of September.

"The demand for and complexity of data mobility between cloud, on premise and the edge is resulting in rapid collaboration and development on the SODA Foundation's open data framework," said Steven Tan, chairman, SODA Foundation and VP & CTO of Cloud Solution at Futurewei. "The Greenland release represents this rapid collaboration and important advances in data storage. We are also welcoming some of the world's most significant leaders in the data storage space. We're looking forward to contributions from JDSF and Seagate Technology."

JDSF is the first and leading storage-related organization in Japan and is a source for the latest information for manufacturers, systems integrators and users who require storage network system verification and data backup operations standards.

"The SODA Foundation represents a global collaboration on the future of data mobility in every environment," said Takatsuna Chikaraishi, Chairman at JDSF. "It's a natural move for us to join the Foundation and help advance an open data framework for everyone."

Seagate Technology is a world leader in data storage and management solutions and helps to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

"We see the SODA Foundation's open source approach to data movement and management API's enabling hybrid cloud storage architecture management as key to datasphere growth," said Ken Claffey, Vice President, Enterprise Data Solutions, Seagate Technology."

Also announced today is the release of Greenland, the 2.0 version of SODA Foundation's open data framework. It includes Storage Performance Monitoring (SPM), SODA CSI plug-and-play, multi-cloud file services, KubeEdge integration and file support for NetApp ONTAP, among others. Details include:

SPM offers a unified view in heterogeneous storage environments and integrates with tools such as Prometheus and Kafka to provide deep visibility and insights into cloud native environments.

SODA CSI plug-and-play enables multi-vendor CSI storage to be managed by the SODA Open Data Framework, simplifying storage management for Kubernetes.

Multi-cloud file services offer support for Google Cloud Platform in addition to AWS and Azure

KubeEdge integration experimental feature provides a first glimpse into edge data

management with SODA.

File Support for NetApp ONTAP and more South Bound Drivers enables more on-premise Data Center use cases.

Greenland builds on the previous Faroe release, which included support for block, file, and object storage, multi cloud data control, telemetry, resource management across heterogeneous storage, Container Storage Interface (CSI) storage plug-and-play as an experimental feature that simplifies Kubernetes storage management by abstracting CSI storage with SODA.

As data moves between the cloud, on premise and, increasingly, the Edge, data management is becoming more complex. And the increasing number of technologies supporting data management has created even more difficulty, including unintentional silos for data storage. During a time when data mobility and autonomy is more important than ever, it's critical to simplify management, unify storage pools and provide a vendor neutral forum and platform that can accelerate innovation for end users. SODA Foundation seeks to reduce silos by integrating efforts across platforms for overall data mobility and autonomy.

Additional Member Comments

NTT Communications

"The SODA v2.0 Greenland release has extremely useful features for unified data management across multi cloud and on premise and new file support for NetApp ONTAP. We are happy to be integrating VMWare support for heterogeneous storages for our on-premise data center use cases. SODA engineering team and community welcomes priorities from end users like us," said Kei Kusunoki, Storage Manager, Innovation Center, NTT Communications.

Yahoo! JAPAN

"We are happy to see the Greenland release with its features for heterogeneous storage . The SODA community is actively providing very good support for this integration and always open for improvements and new features," said Yusuke Sato, Storage Architect, Yahoo! JAPAN.

About the SODA Foundation

Previously OpenSDS, the SODA Foundation is part of the Linux Foundation and includes both open source software and standards to support the increasing need for data autonomy. SODA Foundation Premiere members include China Unicom, Fujitsu, Huawei, NTT Communications and Toyota Motor Corporation. Other members include China Construction Bank Fintech, Click2Cloud, GMO Pepabo, IIJ, MayaData, LinBit, Scality, Sony, Wipro and Yahoo Japan.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

