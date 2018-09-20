SodaStream Appoints VP/GM Bryan Welsh to Lead U.S. Division
Welsh Brings More than Two Decades of Market Growth Experience with Starbucks North American Partnership and PepsiCo; Now set to Lead SodaStream's Fastest Growing Market
Jan 31, 2019, 14:06 ET
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum announced today the appointment of Bryan Welsh as new General Manager of SodaStream USA. In his new role, Welsh will oversee all operations and business development for the brand in the United States and will report directly to Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream.
Welsh most recently held the position of Vice President/General Manager of the Pepsi-Starbucks North American Coffee Partnership and has over twenty-five years of experience in growing businesses, brands and people in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This experience will serve SodaStream in its objective of rapid growth in the U.S. market.
Welsh, a growth executive specialist, held positions across PepsiCo during his 28 year tenure and since 2013 has been General Manager of the Pepsi-Starbucks North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), leading their full P&L. Prior to this, Welsh held management positions across sales, marketing and operations in the United States, Canada and Europe. He worked on brands including Starbucks, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Gatorade, Aquafina and Quaker Oats. He holds a business degree from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.
"We are very excited to welcome Bryan to the SodaStream family and, based on his stellar track record, we are confident he is the right leader to accelerate our growth in the States," said Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream. "Our goal is to increase US household penetration and to offer our consumers a fun way to enjoy bubbles that are better for them and better for the planet."
About SodaStream
SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leader in at-home sparkling beverage preparation. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.
