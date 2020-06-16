SodaStream Celebrates World Pride with Limited Edition Kit Supporting ILGA World

When purchasing this kit, consumers will give back twice. First when 100% of the profits are donated to The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, a worldwide federation of more than 1,600 organizations from over 150 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights. They give back a second time to the planet as by going reusable they will avoid single-use plastic waste.

"We at SodaStream are proud to celebrate Pride," said Matt Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer- U.S. at SodaStream. "We are committed to supporting the LGBTIQ community and even more so this year when their public events are cancelled. Our company mission is to leave a better world for our children."

SodaStream has been supporting Pride across the world for many years. Last year the brand released an emotional video featuring same-sex couples throughout time with the message "what if we never had to hide." The star of this video was a strong, transgender woman from the Bedouin village of Rahat where the Company's global factory is located. SodaStream also took part in the Amsterdam 2019 Pride in partnership with ILGA World. The company had its own float at the Parade, which was featured last as it also served to clean the canal waters of all the waste from the celebrations.

The 2020 "For the Love of Tomorrow" kit includes SodaStream's newest 0.5L reusable bottle (dishwasher safe), a reusable bag and a reusable straw in bright Pride colors. The kit itself is also made of recycled carton.

The limited-edition kits are sold exclusively online (in US, Canada and Germany) for $24.99 and all proceeds will be donated to ILGA World.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

About ILGA

ILGA World – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association - is a worldwide federation of more than 1,600 organizations from over 150 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights.

They are committed to a world where the human rights of all are respected and where everyone can live in equality and freedom: a world where global justice and equity are assured and established regardless of people's sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

Established in 1978, ILGA World has ECOSOC consultative status at the United Nations. Members are based in our six regions: Pan Africa ILGA, ILGA Asia, ILGA-Europe, ILGALAC (Latin America and the Caribbean), ILGA North America and ILGA Oceania. Governed by an elected Board of 19 activists representing our global family, ILGA World is queer democracy in action!

Contact: Alison Brod Public Relations

SOURCE SodaStream

