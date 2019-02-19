SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum to Join Seedo Board

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, March 12, 2019 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that Mr. Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, the world's leader in at-home sparkling beverage preparation, joined the board of directors at Seedo Corp. "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO).

Seedo Corp. is an agro-tech company providing the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for pesticide-free agricultural and vertical farming markets. Cannabics owns approximately 20% of Seedo Corp.'s issued and outstanding common stock.

In addition, Mr. Birnbaum also made a personal investment into the company.

Mr. Birnbaum is widely recognized for transforming SodaStream from a small company into a multi-billion-dollar company, acquired last year by PepsiCo Inc. for $3.2 billion.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Eyal Barad, said: "We are pleased to see a veteran of Mr. Birnbaum's caliber join forces with the Seedo team. We believe that his expertise in bringing consumer products to the global market will greatly benefit the company. The Seedo solution supports our vision which is to bring cannabinoid-based therapy to modern medicine".

About Seedo Corp.

Seedo is a market leading high-tech company providing the hemp and agriculture industries with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's AI-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone from average consumers to large-scale producers the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. Seedo is a publicly traded company backed by a group of international investors including Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit: http://www.seedolab.com

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S publicly listed company developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and AI (artificial intelligence) to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer patients. Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids in the future of cancer therapy by developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis. The company's R&D team and efforts are based in Israel. Cannabics is also licensed by the Israel Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations on Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the belief that Mr. Birnbaum's expertise in bringing consumer products to the global market will greatly benefit the company. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Seedo

