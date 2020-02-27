SodaStream USA Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Matt Kahn as New CMO

The brand decided to hire its first-ever USA CMO in continued efforts to fulfill its true potential in the USA, penetrate the households of non-users and increase usage among current customers. SodaStream is known for its ambitious attitude toward sustainability, and Kahn is tasked with helping to share the brand's mission and transform the way both consumers and corporations think about sustainability.

Kahn brings 25 years of diverse and groundbreaking experience to his new role at SodaStream. In leadership roles at Glacéau, he transformed Vitaminwater and Smartwater into iconic lifestyle brands. His invaluable foresight and vision directly contributed to Glacéau's sale to The Coca-Cola Company for $4.2B. He also served as Vice President of Marketing at Heineken, where he managed a portfolio of five brands including Dos Equis, for which he led the development of the best-in-class integrated campaign featuring "The Most Interesting Man in the World," garnering international awards.

At Coke, Kahn received accolades for signing LeBron James as spokesperson for the Sprite and POWERADE brands. This kicked off a lengthy list of high-profile endorsement deals throughout his career: he has signed a range of celebrities including Tom Brady, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, Ellen DeGeneres, Lindsey Vonn and Venus Williams to beverage and luxury brands.

"As SodaStream continues to aggressively pursue the opportunity for growth in the USA, Matt's introduction to our organization will help realize our potential," said Bryan Welsh, General Manager of SodaStream USA. "Matt has a proven track record of high-profile successes and iconic campaigns, and with him on board, our potential in the sparkling water market is endless."

"I'm looking forward to working with the team on turning SodaStream into a billion dollar brand in the United States alone, as it sits at the intersection of three key mega trends – health and wellness, environmental sustainability, and personalization," said Kahn. "I want SodaStream to inspire consumers and corporations to share our ambition towards creating a more sustainable ecosystem."

SodaStream was acquired by PepsiCo in 2018 and is accelerating PepsiCo's plastic waste reduction efforts across its entire beverage portfolio. Through SodaStream, consumers will avoid using approximately 67 billion single-use plastic bottles between now and 2025. The brand is a key player enabling PepsiCo's "Beyond the Bottle" strategy.

About SodaStream - SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leader in at-home sparkling beverage preparation. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make - and better for the planet. One reusable SodaStream bottle replaces thousands of single-use plastic bottles. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream, visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

