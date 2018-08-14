Sodexo and Houston Museum of Natural Science Offer New Dining Experience for Museum Patrons

"We are thrilled to work with the Houston Museum of Natural Science to bring our shared vision of providing healthy and sustainable food options to life," said Moses DeBord, vice president, Sodexo Sports & Leisure. "We will offer a wide variety for guests from artisan inspired dishes, quick service dining, and local favorites from our food truck."

Sodexo's approach to meeting consumer needs is one that includes listening for what is required to have the best culinary experience and finding ways to creatively implement them.

"We are looking forward to the beginning of a great partnership with Sodexo that will provide new culinary experiences for our guests, community and museum staff," said Stephen Sachnik, CFO, Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Sodexo has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the Houston community. The company will continue to support area businesses, vendors, and organizations.

Sodexo Sports & Leisure is a premier provider to cultural destinations and event venues around the world and in the U.S. including The Jules Verne restaurant at the Eiffel Tower, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Smithsonian's National Zoo, and the California Academy of Sciences.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science—one of the nation's most heavily attended museums—is a centerpiece of the Houston Museum District. With four floors of permanent exhibit halls, and the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, Cockrell Butterfly Center, Burke Baker Planetarium, and George Observatory, and as host to world-class and ever-changing touring exhibitions, the Museum has something to delight every age group. With such diverse and extraordinary offerings, a trip to the Houston Museum of Natural Science, located at 5555 Hermann Park Drive in the heart of the Museum District, is always an adventure.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

