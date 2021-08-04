Sodexo, Global Food and Facilities Management Services Provider, Chooses Bright Pattern for Omnichannel CX

They now have a single pane of glass for seeing a customer's journey that also allows agents to switch between channels. Tweet this

With Bright Pattern, Sodexo redesigned its customer service in 30 days. This reduced operating costs, leading to a 15% increase in agent occupancy while increasing the availability of mission-critical services to greater than 99.99% during the initial deployment.

"Sodexo wanted to break down siloed customer interactions to reduce customer and agent effort across different channels and business units, and provide a true omnichannel customer experience," said Ted Hunting, SVP Marketing, Bright Pattern. "Using Bright Pattern, they now have a single pane of glass for seeing a customer's journey that also allows agents to switch between channels. They deployed in less than a month, realizing returns in the first month and improving uptime to a new all-time high."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

