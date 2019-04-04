Sodexo Opens Au Bon Pain Café Bakery at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

"We are honored to serve the hard-working members and staff at U.S. House of Representatives and their guests. We hope the excitement around Au Bon Pain will make the fast-casual bakery café a popular dining destination at the Cannon House Office Building," said Brett Ladd, CEO Government, North America, Sodexo. "We look forward to adding more well-known brands to give customers additional dining options."

House Chief Administrative Officer Philip G. Kiko added, "We are pleased to welcome Au Bon Pain as the latest addition to our on-campus eateries. This is the second of four new, permanent branded options the CAO is bringing to the House this year at the request of Members and staff who work long hours and need quality and convenient food options."

The Au Bon Pain is located on the first floor of the Cannon House Office Building, room 194, and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The restaurant employs 16 team members.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain ("from good bread") has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain's signature items – sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee – are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each café which has helped the brand earn Health magazine's designation as one of America's Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America's Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

