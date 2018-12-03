Sodexo Recognized as a Leading Company Advocating for Workplace Equality

"We are proud to be one of the Catalyst CEO Champion For Change companies working to close the gender gap in the workplace," said Lorna Donatone, CEO, Sodexo North America. "We are pleased to say that women represent 42 percent of Sodexo's Regional Leadership Committee [executive board] to date, and we will continue to grow this number."

Sodexo, along with another Catalyst CEO Champions For Change signatories, is committed to advancing more women, including women of color, into senior leadership positions. Collectively, among Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies:

Women represent 38.1% of managers compared to 33% at global companies.

Women represent 28.2% of senior managers compared to 26% globally.

Women hold 24.4% of executive positions compared to 20% globally.

Women hold 27.7% of board seats compared to 22% at S&P 500 companies.

"We commend Sodexo for epitomizing Inclusion in Action," said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President and CEO. "They know and value the importance of creating more gender inclusive workplaces and serve as inspirational role models for all."

Sodexo's focus on supporting and advancing women is reflected in their programs and initiatives including SoTogether, a committee of senior men and women executives with the purpose of advocating for gender balance, professional development and career growth for women within Sodexo.

Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. Recently, Sodexo received the "Woman Chair Prize," which recognizes a company chaired by a woman with the highest percentage of women directors on its Board among the 200 largest companies of the Stoxx Europe 600. Sodexo was also named to Bloomberg's 2018 Gender-Equality Index (GEI), its first sector-neutral list of 104 global companies, as well as recognized on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

