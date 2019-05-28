Sodexo's North American Business and Industry Team Welcomes Life Sciences Industry Veterans

As senior vice president, Guill will be responsible for the Life Sciences sector in North America with a focus on growth strategy and delivering best in class solutions to Sodexo Life Sciences clients. Guill is a proven industry leader, having spent more than two decades with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in operations and facilities management in addition to five years with the DuPont Engineering Division. He holds a degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University.

Wilton joins the Canadian team as vice president of operations. She brings more than 15 years of facilities management leadership with eight years leading facilities management within the pharmaceutical industry in North America. Prior to joining Sodexo, she held a general manager position for BGIS - GSK Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business operations and is FMP-certified by IFMA (International Facilities Management Association).

"We are pleased to have Earl and Rhonda join Sodexo. Their knowledge and expertise will help accelerate our growth in market share, strengthen our Life Sciences capabilities and drive our overall competitiveness," said Mark Bickford, CEO, Sodexo Business and Industry North America. "Life Sciences is one of the fastest growing and largest of the key sectors in which we will continue to invest to deliver on our growth ambitions."

