Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market to Grow by USD 11.88 Mn, Driven by Growth In The Personal Care Sector - Technavio

Oct 26, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market by Application (Skin care, Hair care, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 11.88 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Growth in the personal care industry is one of the factors driving the sodium lauroyl isethionate market's growth. According to Invest India's September 2021 statistics, Reliance Industries Ltd (Reliance Retail) will begin online selling cosmetics products in India in the coming years due to the increasing demand for cosmetics in the country. Similarly, according to the Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association (CTPA), the European region accounted for the largest cosmetic sector globally in 2020, with Germany ($16.18 billion) dominating the region. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the personal care sector, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is consolidated by a few strong vendors. Vendors operate in a highly competitive market. The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is dominated by major global vendors such as Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD., McKinley Resources Inc., BASF SE, and others. These players have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities located globally. These vendors offer various forms of sodium lauroyl isethionate with integrated downstream capacities. They enter into strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stay ahead of the competition. Most vendors compete based on formulations, purity, portfolio range, and services. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is expected to increase during the forecast period.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information
By application, the skin care segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. According to Unilever's 2021 annual report, the skin care segment accounted for 7% of the group's revenue in 2021, up from 6% the previous year. Similarly, according to L'Oreal's 2020 annual report, the skincare segment outperformed other cosmetic segments in terms of quarterly growth in 2020. Such increasing demand for skin care products globally is anticipated to increase the demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market in North America. The growing middle-class population will facilitate the sodium lauroyl isethionate market growth in North America over the forecast period.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
- BASF SE
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Innospec Inc.
- JEEN International Corp
- Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd.
- KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD.
- McKinley Resources Inc.
- Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals
- STARCHEM ENTERPRISES ltd.
- Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd.
- TAIWAN NJC CORP
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Sodium Chlorite Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sodium chlorite market share is expected to increase by USD 68.66 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers sodium chlorite market segmentation by application (water treatment, paper, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Sodium Sulfite Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sodium sulfite market share is expected to increase to USD 169.84 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers sodium sulfite market segmentations by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetics, pulp and paper, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.9%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., JEEN International Corp, Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd., KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD., McKinley Resources Inc., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, STARCHEM ENTERPRISES ltd., Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., and TAIWAN NJC CORP
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Innospec Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Innospec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Innospec Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Innospec Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 JEEN International Corp
- Exhibit 106: JEEN International Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 107: JEEN International Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: JEEN International Corp - Key offerings
- 10.7 Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD.
- Exhibit 112: KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD. - Key offerings
- 10.9 McKinley Resources Inc.
- Exhibit 115: McKinley Resources Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: McKinley Resources Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: McKinley Resources Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals
- Exhibit 118: Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals - Key offerings
- 10.11 Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 TAIWAN NJC CORP
- Exhibit 124: TAIWAN NJC CORP - Overview
- Exhibit 125: TAIWAN NJC CORP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: TAIWAN NJC CORP - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article