Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market to Grow by USD 11.88 Mn, Driven by Growth In The Personal Care Sector - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market 2022-2026

Growth in the personal care industry is one of the factors driving the sodium lauroyl isethionate market's growth. According to Invest India's September 2021 statistics, Reliance Industries Ltd (Reliance Retail) will begin online selling cosmetics products in India in the coming years due to the increasing demand for cosmetics in the country. Similarly, according to the Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association (CTPA), the European region accounted for the largest cosmetic sector globally in 2020, with Germany ($16.18 billion) dominating the region. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the personal care sector, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is consolidated by a few strong vendors. Vendors operate in a highly competitive market. The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is dominated by major global vendors such as Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD., McKinley Resources Inc., BASF SE, and others. These players have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities located globally. These vendors offer various forms of sodium lauroyl isethionate with integrated downstream capacities. They enter into strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stay ahead of the competition. Most vendors compete based on formulations, purity, portfolio range, and services. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the skin care segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. According to Unilever's 2021 annual report, the skin care segment accounted for 7% of the group's revenue in 2021, up from 6% the previous year. Similarly, according to L'Oreal's 2020 annual report, the skincare segment outperformed other cosmetic segments in terms of quarterly growth in 2020. Such increasing demand for skin care products globally is anticipated to increase the demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the sodium lauroyl isethionate market in North America. The growing middle-class population will facilitate the sodium lauroyl isethionate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

BASF SE



Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.



Innospec Inc.



JEEN International Corp



Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd.



KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD.



McKinley Resources Inc.



Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals



STARCHEM ENTERPRISES ltd.



Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd.



TAIWAN NJC CORP

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.88 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., JEEN International Corp, Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd., KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD., McKinley Resources Inc., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, STARCHEM ENTERPRISES ltd., Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., and TAIWAN NJC CORP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

