Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market - 64% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Agrosyn & Carbosynth Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market - Driver & Challenge

The sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market is driven by the high efficacy of SNF. However, factors such as stringent regulations on formaldehyde emissions may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Players with offerings:

The sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agrosyn - The company offers sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde that offers wider tolerances in formulations for concrete admixture manufacturers, under the brand name of Agrosyn.

Carbosynth Ltd. - The company offers sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde that is ideal for use in prestress, precast, bridge deck, or any concrete where it is desired to keep the water and cement ratio to a minimum and still achieve the degree of workability necessary to provide easy placement and consolidation, under the brand name of Carbosynth.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - The company offers sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde that is used in concrete, agro, rubber, and gypsum board manufacturing, under the brand name of Himadri.

JFE Holdings Inc. - The company offers sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde that is used for producing a variety of substances, including phthalic anhydride, dye intermediates, surfactants, and basic chemical products, under the brand name of JFE Chemicals.

Kao Corp. - The company offers sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde that is used as agricultural chemicals and dispersants for synthetic rubbers and resins in emulsion polymerization, under the brand name of Kao Chemicals.

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 276.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrosyn, Carbosynth Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kao Corp., Kashyap Industries, MUHU China Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Palmer Holland, Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang, and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio