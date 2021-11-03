Sodium Nitrate Market Size Worth $149.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium nitrate market size is expected to reach USD 149.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028 and is majorly driven by the rising product demand in fertilizer application because of its ability to increase the crop yield. Sodium nitrate is mainly manufactured using nitric acid with soda ash. Nitric acid is subject to intense price and supply volatility in the global market as it is manufactured from ammonia and nitrogen dioxide. Fluctuations in the price and demand/supply of the aforementioned raw materials are expected to hamper the prices of sodium nitrate over the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2020. This high share was credited to the increased demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry

In terms of revenue, the fertilizer application segment dominated the industry and accounted for the largest share of more than 68% in 2020

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 due to growing agriculture activities

Manufacturers are involved in increasing their production capacities to meet the growing product demand from various end-use sectors

Central and South America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the growing agriculture activities in countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Peru. Brazil is one of the largest producers of soybeans, wheat, rice, and coffee among other Central & South American countries. The agricultural sector in the country is expected to grow at a fast pace due to the presence of highly cultivable land and suitable climatic conditions.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has crippled economies across the globe and severely impacted the supply chains across industries. The production and consumption of sodium nitrate are highly influenced by its demand from end-use industries. The market is characterized by the presence of a mix of small-&medium-scale producers with regional expansion aspirations. This scenario is expected to change over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for food. Most of the players in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from other players as the market is highly competitive and concentrated. Manufacturers are also continuously engaged with third-party distributors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sodium nitrate market on the basis of grade, application, and region:

Sodium Nitrate Grade Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Industrial



Pharmaceutical



Food

Sodium Nitrate Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Chemicals



Fertilizers



Explosives



Glass



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Others

Sodium Nitrate Region Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Peru





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Sodium Nitrate Market

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

BASF SE

SQM

Weifang Haiye Chemistry & Industry Co.

ACF Nitratos S.A.

Shijiazhuang Fengshan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quality Chemicals S.L.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.