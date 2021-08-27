Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Strengthens Its Workers' Compensation Capabilities with New Hire

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan continues to build its insurance defense expertise and experience by hiring attorney Kalli P. Gloudemans. With a specialization in workers compensation, Gloudemans' tenacity for finding creative and effective strategies on every case aligns perfectly with the firm's focus on advocating for their clients' best interests.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Gloudemans received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where she graduated magna cum laude. She came to love Nebraska while attending the University of Nebraska College of Law where she earned her Juris Doctor degree with distinction. During her time in law school, Kalli completed a concentration in litigation skills, was a member of the University of Nebraska College of Law National Trial Team, and was nominated to the Order of the Barristers, a national honorary organization for law students who demonstrate exceptional skill in trial advocacy.

Gloudemans is licensed to practice law in Nebraska and Iowa. She serves as a board member of the Nebraska State Bar Association Workers' Compensation section and is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association and Nebraska State Bar Association.

"Kalli has the experience, wisdom, and instincts necessary to ensure her clients always receive the legal product and customer service they deserve, '' says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner at SML. "She knows the insurance industry inside and out, and understands how to defend her clients' cases. We know we can depend on her attention to detail and preparation to assure a zealous defense."

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at [email protected] or (402) 504-9346.

SOURCE Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan

Related Links

http://smllawoffice.com/

