SOFAR Americas' AminoAlta Probiotic Achieves Self-Affirmed GRAS Status

PETALUMA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR Americas, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Italy's leading digestive health company, SOFAR S.p.A., has announced that its AminoAlta probiotic plant-protein booster has achieved full self-affirmed GRAS status, which conveys and confirms its safety for use in dietary supplements.

AminoAlta is a probiotic supplement that has been formulated and shown by research to increase the body's absorption of key amino acids in plant proteins. It is comprised of a novel combination of two Lactobacillus paracasei strains, CNCM I-1572 and DSM 26760, in a 50/50 blend.

The first strain in AminoAlta, L. paracasei CNCM I-1572, received self-affirmed GRAS status in 2018 while DSM 26760 received self-affirmed GRAS status in Spring 2021, allowing for the blend itself to now be fully self-affirmed GRAS. This designation advances both the scientific and safety portfolio of the ingredient.

AminoAlta's self-affirmed GRAS is timely, as the plant-based protein market is accelerating and expanding. According to Gregory Bonfilio, president and CEO of SOFAR Americas, average consumers are making decisions to shift from animal-based proteins to plant-based ingredients.

According to Research and Markets analysis, the U.S. plant-based food industry was valued at $5.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to nearly double its value in seven years to $10.7 billion in 2027. The U.S. plant-based protein market, according to Market Insights data, is projecting a 10 percent annual growth rate to reach $23.4 billion by 2027. The global market for probiotic products is projected to reach $69 billion by 2023, according to the Research and Markets report, "Global Probiotics Market to 2023" (2019).

"Market statistics show how relevant AminoAlta may be for the global plant-protein consumer," Bonfilio said. "AminoAlta helps to unlock some additional, meaningful value from amino acids found in plant-based proteins. Branched-chain and essential amino acids, including leucine and methionine—fundamental for sports performance and muscle building—were found in significantly higher amounts in blood samples."

Added Bonfilio, "A major and widespread challenge has been trying to overcome the current absorption and health limitations of plant-based proteins, and AminoAlta was formulated to resolve this issue. Now, with GRAS approval for both strains, AminoAlta can be used with complete confidence in a wide variety of supplements and in concert with functional foods and beverages. AminoAlta is well-positioned in its application for products targeted to athletes and active individuals who are increasingly relying on more healthful plant-based protein supplements, as well as vegetarians and vegans, alike."

"SOFAR's value strategy, which includes associated IP and clinical research, is now bolstered by the new self-affirmed GRAS approval for AminoAlta, supporting its use in new evidence-based supplements for the marketplace," said Martin Purpura, PhD, managing member of Milwaukee-based Increnovo LLC. "The rapid and unparalleled success of plant-based meats and the steady shift from whey to pea protein in the sports and weight management sectors indicate that SOFAR's research in this area over the last few years is both promising and pioneering."

AminoAlta™ is both patented and patent-pending. To learn more about AminoAlta and how it can help plant protein consumers achieve better physical performance and overall optimal health, visit: http://aminoalta.com/.

About SOFAR Americas, Inc.

SOFAR Americas, Inc. is owned by Italy's leading digestive health pharmaceutical and nutritional company, SOFAR S.p.A., with nearly 50 years of experience producing branded pharmaceuticals, medical devices and dietary supplements of the highest quality. Expertise, flexibility and innovation are the guiding values that allow for the design, development, production and distribution of unique products for human health and wellness.

