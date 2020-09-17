SoFi And Los Angeles Chargers Team Up To Develop Future Leaders At SoFi Stadium Through Bolt Academy And The It's Good, For Good Program

SoFi and the Chargers will team up to put the community at the heart of this season's activations at SoFi Stadium, creating digital experiences and innovative grassroots programs that have a meaningful future impact to those most in need. To help realize SoFi's ambition for people to achieve financial independence, SoFi will be investing in community programs to support the launch of Bolt Academy. Created by Brotherhood Crusade - a 50-year-old grassroots organization dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals in South Los Angeles - and the Chargers Impact Fund, Bolt Academy will be a career training and leadership development program that will provide opportunities to work for the Chargers on game days at SoFi Stadium in 2021.

"At the beginning of our relationship with the Chargers, it was clear we shared a mission to advance educational and economic equality," said Anthony Noto, SoFi CEO. "We're proud to support the team and look forward to creating a positive impact in South Los Angeles communities."

Starting this Sunday when the Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs, SoFi is pledging to make It's Good, for Good with the Chargers. For every successful field goal and PAT scored by the Bolts at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 NFL season, SoFi will donate $1,000 to Brotherhood Crusade to help fund financial literacy resources and tools for The Bolt Academy program.

"Supporting under-resourced communities has been a key Chargers initiative for many years," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations. "To have a partner not only share this mission but collaborate with us in the manner SoFi has is extraordinary. It is incumbent upon us to level the playing field for those in underserved communities and provide them with the same opportunities and tools others have access to in order to help everyone realize their full potential. We're excited about the work Brotherhood Crusade and the Chargers Impact Fund are doing and look forward to seeing our future leaders in action at SoFi Stadium come 2021."

SoFi is the exclusive naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. This additional multi-year partnership with the Chargers will provide SoFi with an array of marketing rights, benefits and designations that will connect the brand with Chargers fans throughout Los Angeles and will help drive awareness, build trust and support SoFi's ambitions to reach and support members across America.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 61st season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and, beginning with the 2020 season, will play their games in the franchise's new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com .

About Brotherhood Crusade

Celebrating 52 years of service to the Los Angeles community, Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions.

Brotherhood Crusade has a history of building alliances with other organizations, corporations and foundations of goodwill that are committed to and understand the tremendous need for helping our community and people grow and prosper.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SoFi

Related Links

http://www.sofi.com

