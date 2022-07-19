Soft Drinks Market, segmentation by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices, and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

The product innovations, and strengthening distribution networks and collaborations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing obesity rates and related issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Sample Report.

Soft Drinks Market Segmentation by

Product

Carbonated Soft Drinks



Juices And Juice Concentrates



Bottled Water



RTD Tea And Coffee



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The major soft drink markets in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The limited supply of high-quality drinking water will support the expansion of the soft drink industry in APAC during the forecast period.

The segment of carbonated soft drinks will significantly increase its market share. By producing goods that don't include sugar and have fewer calories, like diet or low-calorie soft drinks, players have been trying to lessen the bad reputation of carbonated soft drinks. In the upcoming years, this will fuel market growth in this particular segment. Request Sample Report.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our soft drinks market report covers the following areas:

Soft Drinks Market size

Soft Drinks Market trends

Soft Drinks Market industry analysis

This study identifies strengthening distribution networks and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the soft drinks market growth during the next few years.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Soft Drinks Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Soft Drinks Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Danone SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Refresco Group BV

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Sample Report .

Soft Drinks Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft drinks market vendors

Related Reports:

Tonic Water Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soft Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 455.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Juices and juice concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottled water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RTD tea and coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danone SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Refresco Group BV

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio