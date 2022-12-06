Soft drinks market size to grow by USD 622.47 billion: Market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

Dec 06, 2022, 18:55 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drinks market size is forecasted to grow by USD 622.47 billion at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
The Soft drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and prospects.
Soft drinks market: Vendor analysis
The global soft drinks market is fragmented by the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. However, there is intense competition among vendors based on price and quality, which is a significant risk factor for vendors. Technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are other major risk factors. Hence, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.
Key offerings of major vendors
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of fruit based soft drinks.
- Danone SA: The company offers pure mineral water in natural form.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd.: The company offers a variety of fresh and healthy soft drinks.
- Keurig Dr Pepper: The company offers ready to drink, natural soft drinks
- Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of soft drinks and dairy products.
Soft drinks market: Segmentation analysis
- By product
- Carbonated soft drinks
- The carbonated soft drinks segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sales of carbonated soft drinks are slowing down due to their decreasing popularity and increasing preference for alternatives like bottled water. Also, the growing perception that carbonated soft drinks have negative health impacts due to their high sugar and caffeine content will also affect sales during the forecast period.
- Juices and juice concentrates
- Bottled water
- RTD tea and coffee
- Others
- By distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- By geography
- North America
- North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America will be the largest market for soft drinks globally in 2022 in terms of revenue. The new product lineup includes ten flavors and no added sugar, sweeteners, or colors. The demand for bottled water will help in the growth of the soft drinks market in North America during the forecast period. Additionally, the RTD tea and coffee segment was among the fastest-growing segments in the region.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
- What is the size of the global Soft drinks market?
- What will be the size of the global Soft drinks market in 2027?
- What factors affect competition in the global Soft drinks market?
- How has the market performed in the last five years?
- What are the key segments of the global Soft drinks market?
|
Soft drinks market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 622.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
