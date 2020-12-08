Soft-Tex Unveils New Additions to its Antimicrobial and Allergen-Blocking Sleep Product Collections

WATERFORD, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex , a producer of sleep and home comfort products, is excited to announce new additions to its BioPEDIC® collection of products treated with Ultra-Fresh® antimicrobials as well as new antiallergen products under its Microshield® brand. The industry leader's new additions promote a fresh and clean sleep environment.

"We are thrilled to be adding to our collection of antimicrobial and antiallergen products at a time when achieving a clean, restful night's sleep has never felt more important," said Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, Taylor Jones. "Since day one, Soft-Tex has sought to build the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better, and these new additions will help do just that."

Tested by independent third-party laboratories, the Ultra-Fresh® treated antimicrobial products provide more than a 99% reduction in tested organisms to protect from stain and odor-causing bacteria. The products available for retail include mattress protectors, mattress pads, fiber pillows and pillow protectors. Additionally, the BioPEDIC 4-Pack Bed Pillows with Built-In Ultra-Fresh Anti-Odor Technology were listed among Better Homes and Gardens' Best Pillows of 2020 and recognized as 'Amazon's Choice.'

In addition to the new antimicrobial products, Soft-Tex has added a collection of antiallergen bedding under its Microshield® brand. The products have been tested to block 99.78% of all allergens one micron or greater. Microshield® products are available in pillow protectors, mattress protectors and mattress pads.

