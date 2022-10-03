Soft Tissue Market to Reach Value of 8.59 Bn by 2031, State Analysts at TMR

The soft tissue market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2031

Rising demand for custom 3D bone allografts is expected to fuel expansion avenues in the market

Surge in R&D projects and early adoption of next-gen technologies in the healthcare industry of North America are propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soft tissue market is prognosticated to reach a value of 8.59 Bn by the end of 2031, find analysts of a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the study states that the market for soft tissue is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.



The demand for superior quality non-bone tendon allografts is being increasing in the healthcare industry owing to their ability to precisely size match and offer flexibility while performing different types of surgical procedures. Hence, several industry leaders are investing in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen non-bone tendon allografts that can be used as an alternative to autograft intended for any ligament reconstruction processes. Such initiatives are prognosticated to drive the growth prospects in the global soft tissue market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR study.

Soft Tissue Market: Key Findings

Due to increase in the utilization of different digital technologies in the healthcare sector, the adoption of custom 3D bone allograft block fabrication is being rising globally. This factor is anticipated to help in the rapid expansion of the soft tissue market size during the forecast period, note TMR analysts. This aside, a surge in the demand for precise treatment planning, decrease in patient chair-side time, and improved surgical accuracy are some of the key factors driving the demand for custom 3D bone allografts in the next-gen implant dentistry. Owing to such factors, players in the global soft tissue market are focusing on the researches in platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), which is being preferred in the regenerative dentistry.

Healthcare professionals are increasing the utilization of tendon allografts in ligament reconstruction procedures owing to their ability to simplify surgical procedures. Hence, major companies operating in the soft tissue market are strengthening their production abilities in tendon allografts in order to cater to the rising market demands. Such factors, in turn, are anticipated to drive the sales in the market in the forthcoming years.

Soft Tissue Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the demand for custom 3D bone allografts due to surge in the adoption of digital technologies globally is fueling the sales growth of soft tissue market

Surge in the clinical application in varied medical procedures as well as sports injuries is expected to boost the sales of soft tissue market

Increase in the cases of degenerative joint disorders is expected to accelerate the growth rate of soft tissue market

Soft Tissue Market: Regional Analysis

The market is expected to gain notable business prospects in North America during the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in the regional healthcare expenditure, rise in research activities, early adoption of technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry, and the presence of sizable number of key players in the region

during the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in the regional healthcare expenditure, rise in research activities, early adoption of technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry, and the presence of sizable number of key players in the region The market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at significant pace in the near future owing several important factors such as increase in the number of new product launches, distribution agreements, and acquisitions in the region

Soft Tissue Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

Corneat Vision

Bone Bank Allografts

Presbia plc

CONMED Corporation

MTF Biologics

Arthrex, Inc.

AlloSource

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Soft Tissue Market Segmentation

Product Type

Cartilage Allografts

Tendon Allografts

Achilles Tendon



Patellar Tendon



Others

Meniscus

Ligament Allografts

Anterior Cruciate Ligament



Medial Collateral Ligament

Artificial Cornea

Dental Allografts

Collagen Allografts

Amniotic Allografts

End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

