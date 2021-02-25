SoftBank Joins Ambitious Initiative to Build a More Equitable Pipeline for Data Science Talent

"We need talent with a deep understanding of data science to build the companies of the future," said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International. "We're proud to join this effort, continue to upskill our portfolio companies and train more than 10,000 people from underrepresented communities with critical technical skills."

SoftBank is supporting DS4A / Empowerment through its new AI Academy, which supports programs that supplement theoretical training of traditional technical education courses with practical lessons, including AI and data skills that can be immediately applied to common business needs.

DS4A / Empowerment will provide training for SoftBank Group International portfolio company employees, including portfolio companies of the Opportunity Fund and Latin America Fund, as well as external candidates from the U.S. and Latin America. The program is specifically designed to address talent and equity gaps in a field that has historically been inaccessible for many workers, leading to significant underrepresentation of women and non-white individuals. Participants work on real-world case studies that are expected to have measurable impact on the operational performance of participating companies.

IDB Lab will join SoftBank by providing over ten full-ride Fellowships to underrepresented candidates in Latin America while the Miami-Dade Beacon Council will provide four full-ride fellowships for underrepresented candidates based in Miami.

In addition, The City of Miami will join as an impact partner by providing twenty fellowships to Miami talent and five fellowships to public sector workers.

"As Miami grows as a tech hub, it is important that we empower local entrepreneurs and the public sector to leverage the power of AI. We are proud to support the building of a diverse data-fluent community in Miami through our partnership with Correlation One and SoftBank," said Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami.

Participants in the program will receive 13 weeks of data and analytics training (plus optional Python training) while working on case studies and projects, including projects submitted by SoftBank portfolio companies. The initiative will also connect participants with mentors who will provide professional development and career coaching. At the end of the program, external participants will be connected with employment opportunities at SoftBank and leading enterprises across business, financial services, technology, healthcare, consulting, and consumer sectors.

"Miami's success hinges on dramatically expanding opportunity across our community and building a workforce with the skills for the jobs of tomorrow," said Matt Haggman, Executive Vice President of The Beacon Council. "This program is an important step towards creating the innovative and equitable future we can - and must - achieve."

"Training our residents to take on the jobs of the future is critical to ensuring that economic growth is shared across all communities, and to building our local talent so that more leading companies in fields like tech and data science can put down roots in Miami-Dade," said Daniella Levine-Cava, Miami-Dade County's Mayor. "I'm thrilled that this program is unlocking opportunities in a field that has historically been inaccessible for so many, and creating new, inclusive pathways to prosperity in one of the world's fastest-growing industries."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has both accelerated demand for data science talent and exacerbated the access gaps that kept so many aspiring workers locked out of opportunity," said Rasheed Sabar and Sham Mustafa, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Correlation One. "We are grateful to work with innovative employers like SoftBank that are stepping up to play a more direct role in helping the workforce prepare themselves for jobs of the future."

Program and Registration Details

DS4A Empowerment is an online program delivered in English over a 13-week period. Classes will convene on Saturdays from 10:00am to 8:00pm ET, beginning on April 17, 2021.

Registration for the program ends on March 7, 2021. Candidates who should consider applying include employees of SoftBank affiliated portfolio companies in the region as well as software engineers, technical product managers, technical marketers, and anyone with a STEM background who is interested in learning data analysis. To apply and find out more information about the program, interested candidates can visit the official DS4A Empowerment website: https://www.correlation-one.com/ds4a-empowerment

For program related inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Correlation One

Correlation One is on a mission to build the most equitable vocational school of the future. We believe that data literacy is the most important skill for the future of work. We make data fluency a competitive edge for firms through global data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and enterprise-focused data science training.

Correlation One's solutions are used by some of the most elite employers all around the world in finance, technology, healthcare, insurance, consulting and governmental agencies. Since launching in 2015, Correlation One has built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ partnerships with leading universities and data science organizations in the US, UK, Canada, China, and Latin America.

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing up to US$100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; the SoftBank Latin America Fund, the largest venture fund in that region, and the SB Opportunity Fund, a US$100 million fund dedicated to investing in enterprises founded by entrepreneurs of color in the U.S.

