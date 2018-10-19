Softcrylic Ranked in the Top 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2018 by Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Softcrylic LLC, an IT and Analytics services organization that helps businesses navigate their digital transformation journey, has been ranked #39 on the Fast 50 List by Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal.

Minneapolis/St.Paul Business Journal Fast 50 Softcrylic

The Fast 50 winners were selected based off of audited reports of financial filings showing growth over the past three years. With a growth rate in the past three years of 34%, this is the first year Softcrylic has been selected to the Top 50 list. The growth and dependency on data and technology to effectively run a business has positioned the Softcrylic team to help organizations transform and make the most of their technology investments.

"We are proud to be among the fastest growing private companies in the Twin Cities this year," said John Flavin, co-founder and CEO of Softcrylic. "We owe this recognition to our talented team and our continued focus on delivery while never over promising. We are bringing a unique and high-demand offering to the market by combining our years of experience in technology with skills in digital and advanced analytics. The need across industries to capture, report upon and activate data requires this combination."

For the full list of Biz Journal's Minneapolis/St.Paul's Fast 50 Honorees, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/subscriber-only/2018/10/12/twin-cities-50-fastest-growing-private.html

About Softcrylic

Softcrylic helps organizations navigate and execute the path of Digital Transformation through its IT solutions and services in a variety of technical disciplines including Software Development, Test Engineering, Data and Analytics. Since 2000, Softcrylic has worked with both start-ups and Fortune 500 organizations to help make their company goals a reality.

For more information, please email info@softcrylic.com or visit https://softcrylic.com

Social Tiles - Twitter

Softcrylic ranks 39 in Twin Cities Fast 50 private companies. #Softcrylic #fast50 #twincities

Contact:

Senthil Kumar

9900617101

203599@email4pr.com

SOURCE Softcrylic LLC

Related Links

http://www.softcrylic.com

