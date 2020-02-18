Softengine Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2020 for SAP Business One

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softengine today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2020 for SAP Business One. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners that have made outstanding contributions to driving customers' digital transformations. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Softengine Founder Joseph Lasman and President Jesper Olesen accept SAP partner of the year award.

Softengine's CEO, Joseph Lasman stated, "Receiving the SAP Award for Partner Excellence 2020 is an important recognition of Softengine's continued efforts to drive innovation and improve service offerings for customers. Softengine has developed a synergistic approach to product development, leveraging technology from SAP to drive adoption into new verticals. Partnership with SAP has been key for developing strategic relationships with industry associations such as the Specialty Food Association and the Specialty Coffee Association to better support their membership. Softengine has provided solutions for the food and beverage industry, the coffee industry micro-vertical and delivered significant product development for key manufacturing industry clients."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

Greg Petraetis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Midmarket and Partner Ecosystem, North America at SAP said, "We are a partner-first organization and our partners are the best in the business. As our portfolio expands to meet customer demands, it's a challenge for a every partner to cover all solution areas. As a result, the nature of the partner ecosystem is changing. We're seeing and fostering partner to partner collaboration across all partner types to support the full intelligent enterprise. This collaboration will create customers for life as we move forward together."

Softengine has been an SAP PartnerEdge, sell partner and implementer of SAP Business One® for over a decade. As an early adopter of the technology, Softengine has helped develop the market by cultivating and driving the move to the cloud during this long-standing relationship. Softengine's continued investment in software has led to a great benefit for customers by protecting their investment in businesses.

Softengine received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting Las Vegas, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About Softengine

Founded in 1997, Softengine is a recognized leader in providing collaborative business solutions to the wholesale distribution/importer and manufacturing industries. Softengine is vertical focused with specialization in food and beverage, including coffee, fashion and apparel as well as Discrete/Process manufacturing. By focusing on select vertical markets, Softengine delivers deep domain expertise to the industries that it serves. Its innovative and targeted solutions enable businesses to win customer loyalty and control costs by helping them gain greater control, comfort and visibility of their operations. As a company, Softengine is driven by proven industry specific solutions, state-of-the-art technology and on-going commitment to customer success.

About SAP

