Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth US$ 14.3 billion by 2030, Globally, to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global softgel capsules market is expected to clock ~US$ 14.3 billion by 2030 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased R&D investments by the key players, states Growth Plus Reports.

Growth Drivers

One of the main drivers of the global softgel capsules market is the penetration of new and innovative technologies by manufacturers and drug developers. Producers are starting a variety of R&D projects to provide unique empty softgel capsules, which are very convenient for the cosmeceutical, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other market segments. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are becoming increasingly interested in empty softgel capsules. The unique qualities of empty softgel capsules for various formulations, such as solid and liquid dosage types, and easy-to-use features, while managing medications orally or through inhalation routes, are considerably driving the market demand for softgel capsules.

The global softgel capsules market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Application, Manufacturer, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

Based on type, softgel capsules are subdivided into:

Gelatin

Non-Animal Based

Gelatin has been the most preferred raw material for the manufacturing of softgel capsules. Because of its unparalleled benefits such as patient compliance, easily digestible, mechanical resistance, abundant availability and inert nature, it is widely accepted by manufacturers. Gelatin that is extracted from cows and pork gives benefits such as firmness, plasticity and clarity to the capsules thus they are used together in the fabrication of capsules. In spite of all these advantages, non-animal-based capsules are anticipated to show a high growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to the inclination of the population toward vegan options, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, growing research activities and innovations such as the use of pea-starch technology in developing softgel capsules are likely to boost the growth of the global softgel capsules market.

Excerpts from 'By Manufacturer'

Based on manufacturers, the softgel capsules market is subdivided into:

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmeceuticals

The nutraceuticals segment focuses primarily on the development of vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Therefore, softgel formulations are primarily developed to meet the growing demand for dietary supplements. Pharmaceutical companies have the second largest share of this segment due to increased collaboration with SMEs and outsourcing of softgel capsules. This had a direct impact on the growth of the Consignment Manufacturing Organization (CMO) segment. Increasing demand for skin and hair care products is driving the production of softgel capsules in the cosmeceuticals market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global softgel capsules market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market for starch softgel capsules in Europe is expected to grow manifolds in the forecast period. The growth of the European non-animals-based softgel market is due to the increasing availability of vegetarian softgels and the growing preference for softgels by pharmaceutical and dietary supplement companies. However, the difficulty of optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery is hindering the market growth.

Germany is the largest market for starch softgel capsules due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and increased investment by market participants. For example, in April 2019, Catalent expanded its integrated turnkey softgel capabilities at its facility in Eberbach, Germany. The company invested ~USD 14 million in this expansion. This includes two new softgel encapsulation lines dedicated to the company's Vegicaps technology. This investment is driven by increasing demand for non-abuse consumer health products.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global softgel capsules market are:

Fuji Capsules Co Ltd

Capsugel

Soft Gel Technologies Inc

Captek Softgel International Inc

Cloverty

Delpharm

Catalent

Aenova Group

Patheon

Eurocaps Ltd

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 7.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 14.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Manufacturer Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

