Softheon Expands C-Suite to Support Continued Business Growth

STONY BROOK, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider, has hired two key executives to its expanding leadership team amid strong growth propelled by expansions to the ACA Marketplace. Robert Mosquera joins the company as Chief Information Officer and Howard Nolan joins as Chief Financial Officer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Robert and Howard to the Softheon team. As the ACA Marketplace continues to expand, the need for health plans to have a trusted partner to help them navigate entrance and ongoing operations is paramount," said Eugene Sayan, CEO and founder of Softheon. "Robert and Howard's valuable expertise and experience working with other innovators will be a huge asset to Softheon as we look to continue this momentum."

Mosquera, Softheon's new Chief Information Officer, has over 20 years of combined experience in multiple industries including healthcare, insurance and finance. He previously served as Senior Director of IT for Mount Sinai Hospital System where he was responsible for day-to-day oversight of critical data center and server operational teams within the hospital system. While there, he also drove a multi-cloud strategy across the enterprise for hospital, school and research that focused on innovation and cost containment. Mosquera is an alumnus of Thomas Edison State College.

"I've worked at the intersection of technology and healthcare for a number of years and was drawn to the transformative work that Softheon is doing within the space," said Mosquera. "I'm looking forward to helping Softheon further outline and achieve its technology objectives to continue supporting customer and business growth."

Nolan joins Softheon as Chief Financial Officer after previously serving the company as a consultant. He has over 35 years of experience in strategic planning, accounting, finance, operations, audit, and corporate governance. Most recently, Nolan served as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary for BNB Bank in Hauppauge, NY. He also previously served as CFO of the Bank. While there, he formulated strategic financial plans to deliver revenue growth and cost savings through both organic and M&A activities. Nolan is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner and is a Dowling College alumnus.

"Softheon is committed to creating a seamless experience for health plans and government health agencies, with the end goal of helping them focus on what really matters: members' health," said Nolan. "I've seen first-hand the ways in which Softheon creates efficiencies and know the company has a significant role to play in the marketplace. I'm excited to put my experience to work supporting Softheon as it grows."

Softheon has had a strong first half of 2021, with a number of key partnerships announcements as well as being named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the New York region by Inc. These key appointments will further enable Softheon to continue delivering on its strategic objective to solve complex operational and service challenges for health plans and government health agencies.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve 8 State agencies and over 80 health plans.

Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences.

Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal.

