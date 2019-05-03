Softheon Verify receives NASPO stamp of approval

STONY BROOK, N.Y., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a national leader in cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced today that their Asset Verification System (AVS) solution, Verify, is approved as a newly available NASPO ValuePoint contract for states looking for a direct purchase offering to secure a CMS Section 1940 mandated, electronic AVS.

The National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO) ValuePoint provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, the organization delivers the highest valued, reliable, and competitively sourced contracts. As an approved NASPO ValuePoint contract, state Medicaid directors can be assured that the will receive an electronic verification solution that is nationally recognized as being state-of-the-art, easy-to-implement, and fully compliant with all CMS and state guidelines.

"Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. A big part of achieving that goal is cutting down on Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse," said Eugene Sayan, Softheon Founder & CEO. "We are privileged to be a part of the elite group of NASPO ValuePoint-approved contracts. This will allow us to streamline the procurement process and offer Verify to state Medicaid agencies with less time and hassle than ever before."

Softheon Verify is the industry's first enhanced eligibility verification platform able to conduct verification for both Health (Medicaid, LTSS) and Human Service (SNAP, TANF, Cash Allowance, etc.) programs. The platform is easily configurable to execute nearly any state agency verification need to include hard and soft assets, real property, employment and income verifications, Medicaid SSN fraud scanning, social services work, Medicaid recovery, and simple identity management. Softheon strongly supports CMS and the Office of Program Integrity (OPI) in executing these assertive "front door" deterrents to combat Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse.

About Softheon

Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. Our cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions are disrupting the state asset verification marketplace. Verify, our AVS platform, is designed to support several CMS Office of Program Integrity (POI) "front end" initiatives championed by a growing number of state agencies. At Softheon, we are empowered to offer states a new choice, a new direction, and a proven-superior technology with enhanced usability at affordable prices.

In 2018, Softheon was ranked the 23rd fastest growing company in the United States on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

About NASPO

Initiated in 1992, NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, comprised of the directors of the central purchasing offices of the 50 states, District of Columbia, and territories of the United States. The NASPO purchasing officials provide leadership for professional public purchasing, improve the quality of purchasing and procurement, exchange information, and cooperate to attain greater efficiency and economy.

A non-profit organization, NASPO ValuePoint provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices. Please visit www.naspo.org for additional information.

