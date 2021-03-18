Softies Debuts First Spring Collection Of Sleepwear And Loungewear For Women
Leveraging rising consumer demand for comfort and WFH trend, Softies' line features matching robes, sleep shirts, lounge sets, and nightgowns
Mar 18, 2021, 17:02 ET
EDINA, Minn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies, a family-owned business with a 15-year heritage of providing stylish and functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, today introduced its first spring collection. Leveraging the rising consumer demand for comfort and the work from home surge, this collection features silhouettes such as fashionable cowl-necks and other classic necklines, nightgowns, and matching lounge sets that come with shorts or capri-styled bottoms. The spring collection features the new Dream Fabric, 95% polyester and 5% spandex fine knit mélange jersey for ultimate comfort and cashmere-like feel. Available immediately on www.softiespjs.com, prices range from $89 to $105.
Specifically, the line includes 12 luxurious styles that range from lightweight sleepwear, to easy-to-wear apparel. It includes new colors such as Buttercream, Heather Grey, Strawberry, and Sky Blue. In addition, Softies has added these four updated spring collection colors to the popular Marshmallow Hooded Lounger, voted one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019.
Since 2006, Softies, named for its signature cozy fabric, has created lounge and sleepwear that blends softness, innovative fabric, fashion and function. Its iconic "marshmallow" fabric is 51% polyester, 49% nylon, and machine washable. Softies has been included on Oprah's Favorite Things list four years in a row, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Most recently, Softies introduced its Wellness Fabric that blends DriRelease™ and Microban™. DriRelease helps regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees, wicks perspiration and eliminates odor. Microban helps eliminate 99.9% of bacteria.
"The spring line is a direct result of customers asking us to develop loungewear for warmer seasons," said Tim Murphy, president of Softies. "The overall theme of this line is versatility. These pieces go beyond the bedroom to serving as that favorite 'zoom-friendly' home office look to women simply wanting to be comfortable.
As more consumers are working from home than ever before, we're seeing a real shift towards comfort that we expect to remain for the long term. When we look to Softies' future, we want to stay loyal and listen to our customers the same way that they have stayed loyal to us," continued Murphy.
