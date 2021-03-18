Softies Debuts First Spring Collection Of Sleepwear And Loungewear For Women

Specifically, the line includes 12 luxurious styles that range from lightweight sleepwear, to easy-to-wear apparel. It includes new colors such as Buttercream, Heather Grey, Strawberry, and Sky Blue. In addition, Softies has added these four updated spring collection colors to the popular Marshmallow Hooded Lounger, voted one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019.

Since 2006, Softies, named for its signature cozy fabric, has created lounge and sleepwear that blends softness, innovative fabric, fashion and function. Its iconic "marshmallow" fabric is 51% polyester, 49% nylon, and machine washable. Softies has been included on Oprah's Favorite Things list four years in a row, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Most recently, Softies introduced its Wellness Fabric that blends DriRelease™ and Microban™. DriRelease helps regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees, wicks perspiration and eliminates odor. Microban helps eliminate 99.9% of bacteria.

"The spring line is a direct result of customers asking us to develop loungewear for warmer seasons," said Tim Murphy, president of Softies. "The overall theme of this line is versatility. These pieces go beyond the bedroom to serving as that favorite 'zoom-friendly' home office look to women simply wanting to be comfortable.

As more consumers are working from home than ever before, we're seeing a real shift towards comfort that we expect to remain for the long term. When we look to Softies' future, we want to stay loyal and listen to our customers the same way that they have stayed loyal to us," continued Murphy.

For more information, please visit www.softiespjs.com

SOURCE Softies