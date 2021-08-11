Softies Expands To East Coast, Opening New Headquarters In Metro Atlanta

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accommodating sustained momentum as a result of consumers spending more time at home, Softies , with a 15-year heritage of designing functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, today announced its expansion to the east coast, opening a distribution center in Metro Atlanta. The new location will house the company's operations that are moving from Edina. The corporate headquarters will remain in the Midwest.

The explosion of the loungewear and pajama category, along with Softies' entry into the everyday apparel and accessories category, is fueling the brand's growth, supported by the projected industry forecast of $19.5 billion by 2024.

"We are so grateful to Gwinnett County for welcoming Softies to the region and supporting us as we become established," said CEO Shelley Foland. "We look forward to growing Softies nationwide and enhancing our customer service capabilities, meeting their requests in real time."

"It's a pleasure to welcome Softies to its new home in Georgia," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. "I'm confident Georgia's central location and extensive logistics network will provide the company with a strong competitive advantage that will help them continue to meet the demands of their e-commerce customers."

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson continued, "We are excited to welcome Softies to Gwinnett County as they relocate their operations from out-of-state. Business growth within our community like this relocation helps to power the Gwinnett Standard."

Selected to be part of Oprah's Favorite Things List for four years in a row, Softies' products highlight softness and balance luxury with functional features, such as their innovative Wellness Fabric. The fabric utilizes drirelease® technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees and wick away perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies' fabrics, never washing out.

