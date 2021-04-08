SoftSeal Respirators Announce Availability of N-95 Masks During Travel Season

During the pandemic, the CDC had advised the public not to use N-95 masks because they should be reserved for healthcare and first responders to prevent supply shortages. "We now have strong inventory levels to make our N-95's available to the public and we will suspend sales to the public in the future if supply for healthcare and other medical first responders becomes a concern," says Ross.

SoftSeal N-95 masks are different by design—The Difference is the Seal. The facial seal of a mask is the most important factor in protecting your lungs so SoftSeal N-95 masks have a 360° medical grade silicone seal that stays sealed to the wearer's face while they work, breathe and speak.

During the last five years, SoftSeal's N-95's have been featured at the National Hardware Show, Popular Science and recently The Boston Globe. SoftSeal N-95's come in multiple sizes and styles and they also carry everyday surgical & protective masks with sizes that fit children. The SoftSeal Family of masks can be ordered on their website https://www.SoftSealMask.com.

About SoftSeal

SoftSeal Respirators, manufactured by AOK, is a division of DDME, Inc., a company that focuses on Respiratory Care and Protection with products and services for consumers and industry channels such as dentistry with tools to help treat Sleep Apnea, Bruxism and other disorders.

