SoftServe Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019 Award for SaaS Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, won the Marketplace Vendor of the Year in SaaS Integration Fastest Growth distinction as part of Atlassian's Partners of the Year 2019 Awards. Atlassian provides collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams to over 150,000 global customers. This honor acknowledged SoftServe for its outstanding contribution and achievements during 2019.

"Atlassian is thrilled to recognize and honor our 2019 Marketplace Partner Award recipients," said Martin Musierowicz, Head of Global Channels at Atlassian. "Atlassian Marketplace Vendor partners are instrumental to our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top Marketplace Vendors who are going above and beyond to support customers and extend Atlassian services."

SoftServe was among six Marketplace Vendor Partner recipients honored for its efforts throughout 2019 in providing quality services and innovative products. Marketplace Vendors build apps that allow teams to customize Atlassian products to fit their workstream.

"This achievement highlights the innovative work SoftServe development professionals brought to strengthen our product and ecosystem integrations for Microsoft Teams and Atlassian's Jira, Confluence Cloud, and Bitbucket Cloud to bring new value streams and meet specific challenges," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "As an Atlassian Marketplace Vendor Partner, we look forward to continuing to provide our expertise in quality control, assurance, and software development and design to the partner network."

Since partnering with Atlassian in 2015, SoftServe has built software and solutions for a wide variety of Atlassian products and services including Jira, Confluence, and Trello.

To learn more about SoftServe apps offered for Atlassian products please visit marketplace.atlassian.com.

