SoftServe Recognized As Finalist For Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, was recognized as one of four top finalists for the 2018 Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award during the Google Cloud Next '19 conference in San Francisco this month. SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and rapidly accelerated to become a Premier Partner in August 2018. SoftServe holds Partner Specializations in Infrastructure, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things.

SoftServe has proven expertise in leveraging Google Cloud solutions to significantly accelerate clients' response to scalability and availability challenges as well as commitment to architect and build customers' Google Cloud Platform infrastructure, workflows, and migrations which enable clients to succeed in the market with greater speed and impact.

"Building success on the cloud for our customers requires technical competencies and innovation to deliver truly differentiated solutions that create a seismic change in the cloud development approach," said Todd Lenox, vice president, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "Receiving recognition as a Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year finalist is a great honor and a testament that we are enabling our clients to get innovation done with Google Cloud."

