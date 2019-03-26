SoftServe Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Poland by Pro Progressio Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces the Pro Progressio Foundation recognized its expansion in Poland as part of the Outsourcing Stars Awards, the only non-commercial awards in Poland for the modern business services sector. The awards recognize the most rapidly developing shared services centers, business environment organizations, and cities in Poland.

In Poland, SoftServe ended 2018 with 79% employee growth, 50% project growth, and 42% client growth. The company was recognized for the services it provides, the employee benefits it offers, and its growth and corporate social responsibility activities in the region.

In addition, Paweł Łopatka, managing director of SoftServe Poland, won the Manager of the Year 2018 award. Paweł is an experienced executive at the strategic and operational level with the ability to manage organizations, projects, and teams in times of constant change.

"The future is bright for SoftServe Poland as we continue to scale and grow with our associates, customers, and offices," said Łopatka. "We are not only providing top quality solutions for our customers, but also attracting unique engineering talent from the market and universities that ensures we drive innovation for clients through initiatives such as our Innovation Hub in Wrocław."

