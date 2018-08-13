Software AG Government Solutions and CGI Federal extend OEM agreement into 2023 for webMethods in Momentum

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Software AG Government Solutions today announced they signed a new OEM agreement with CGI Federal that extends their OEM relationship into 2023. Under the agreement, CGI Momentum® will continue to leverage the webMethods® integration and business process engine to enable ease of access to data for its customers.

Software AG's webMethods, the #1 integration platform, enables CGI Momentum to easily connect to data enabling financial and acquisition efficiencies benefiting hundreds of thousands of users across the U.S. federal government. The webMethods platform is known for its ability to rapidly integrate highly diverse IT assets found in the federal government arena. Leveraging multi-billion dollar investments into the platform, webMethods is in its 10th generation and has achieved analyst accolades as a world leading high-end integration and business process management platform.

Tod Weber, CEO and Chairman, Software AG Government Solutions said: "We are honored to be designated as CGI Momentum Federal's preferred Integration and Business Process Management software partner. We have worked with the talented individuals at CGI for several years to leverage our webMethods software in Momentum. CGI Momentum is clearly the leading ERP solution to the U.S. Federal government."

CGI Momentum is trusted by more than 150 federal agencies, including over 50% of the intelligence community. Weber adds, "As the inherent standard for integration for all Momentum Federal ERP agencies, we look forward to helping our federal customers extend the use of our software to address many other integration and business process management challenges."

About Software AG Government Solutions

Software AG Government Solutions is dedicated to serving the U.S. Federal Government and Aerospace and Defense communities. Our world class product suites are based on a fully integrated secure digital platform that inherently removes the barriers of connecting data from every source across an extended enterprise. We specialize in software products that deliver rapid application development, process automation, business/IT transformation and real-time in-memory data management and analytics at massive scale. We leverage a highly effective "Prove IT First and Prove IT Fast" approach to solving mission critical IT challenges. Widely embraced by our customers, this approach has been proven to minimize risks associated with IT investments. Learn more at www.SoftwareAGgov.com

