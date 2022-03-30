Software Composition Analysis Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% by 2026| Rise in Adoption of Software Composition Analysis to Boost Growth | Technavio

Software Composition Analysis Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our software composition analysis market report covers the following areas:

Software Composition Analysis Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global software composition analysis industry growth is the rise in the adoption of software composition analysis. Organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall CAPEX and are looking to adopt new technologies with low CAPEX. Small-scale companies and start-ups are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud providers. Similarly, large organizations have started using cloud-based solutions as they can scale their workload when required, which thus, eliminates the need to set up their own data centers because it involves high CAPEX and operating expenditure (OPEX). In addition, cloud-based software offers multiple benefits; therefore, vendors have started to offer cloud-based software composition analysis. For instance, Kyriba's Treasury Cloud is a multi-tenant cloud-based software solution. The increasing use of cloud-based software composition analysis will drive the growth of the global software composition analysis market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global software composition analysis industry growth are data security and cybersecurity concerns. Organizations belonging to BFSI, healthcare, and other industries have started using cloud-based software services as they are cost-effective and easy to use. The data and resources are hosted by third-party cloud service providers that are also responsible for the security of the data centers. Reports of cyberattacks on data centers have raised concerns related to privacy. This is because the lack of control over information can lead to potential dissemination, deletion, or corruption of data by unauthorized users. Treasurers working with banks, insurance, and corporations are cautious about sharing business-critical and financial data with third-party service providers. Hence, concerns over data security and the rise in cyber threats could negatively impact the growth of the global software composition analysis market.

Software Composition Analysis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Component

Solution



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Software Composition Analysis Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The software composition analysis market share growth by the solution segment will be significant for revenue generation. The software composition analysis solutions guarantee the checking of open-source content at every stage of the software development life cycle (SDLC). SDLC is a process used by the software industry to design, develop, and test high-quality software. Thus, such factors will positively impact the solutions component segment during the forecast years.

will be significant for revenue generation. The software composition analysis solutions guarantee the checking of open-source content at every stage of the software development life cycle (SDLC). SDLC is a process used by the software industry to design, develop, and test high-quality software. Thus, such factors will positively impact the solutions component segment during the forecast years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for software composition analysis in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . The significant increase in the adoption of software composition analysis in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the software composition analysis market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Software Composition Analysis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist software composition analysis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software composition analysis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software composition analysis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software composition analysis market vendors

Software Composition Analysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 663.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.58 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., CAST Software, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NexB Inc., Oracle Corp., Perforce Software Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Sonatype Inc., Synopsys Inc., Tricentis GmbH, Veracode Inc., White Source Ltd., WhiteHat Security Inc., and Flexera Software LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Contrast Security Inc.

Exhibit 89: Contrast Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Contrast Security Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Flexera Software LLC

Exhibit 91: Flexera Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Flexera Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Flexera Software LLC - Key offerings

10.5 KPMG International Ltd.

Exhibit 94: KPMG International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: KPMG International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: KPMG International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: KPMG International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 98: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

10.7 NexB Inc.

Exhibit 102: NexB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: NexB Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: NexB Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 WhiteHat Security Inc.

Exhibit 105: WhiteHat Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: WhiteHat Security Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: WhiteHat Security Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Perforce Software Inc.

Exhibit 108: Perforce Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Perforce Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Perforce Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sonatype Inc.

Exhibit 111: Sonatype Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sonatype Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sonatype Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Synopsys Inc.

Exhibit 114: Synopsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Synopsys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Synopsys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Synopsys Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Veracode Inc.

Exhibit 118: Veracode Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Veracode Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Veracode Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

