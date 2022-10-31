Software-Defined Compute Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 Bn, Global Internet Services and Infrastructure Market Considered as Parent Market 2022-2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined compute market has been categorized as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, which include data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. Growth in the global Internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by planned expansion by hyperscalers; increasing adoption of cloud computing; and IoT, AI, and big data-ready infrastructure. Some of the key issues faced by the global Internet services and infrastructure market include time to market and high initial costs for setting up data centers, managing information security issues, regulatory hurdles while constructing data centers, and Increasing power consumption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026

The software-defined compute market size is expected to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our software-defined compute market report covers the following areas:

The extended partnerships, strategic relationships, and M&A are notably driving the software-defined compute market growth. However, factors such as security challenges may hinder market growth.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Cloud System Software



Virtual Machine Software



Container Infrastructure Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined compute market, including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Docker Inc., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., DXC Technology Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Microsoft Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Nutanix Inc., Splunk Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., and VMware Inc.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the software-defined compute market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the software-defined compute the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global software-defined compute market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of software-defined compute market vendors

Software-Defined Compute Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Docker Inc., DXC Technology Co., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., ScienceLogic Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

