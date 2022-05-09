Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size to Grow by USD 14.65 Bn | 57% of the growth to be originated from North America | Technavio

Deployment - On-premises and cloud

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Appgate

Broadcom Inc.

CERTES NETWORKS INC.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DH2i Co.

Fortinet Inc.

IllumioÂ Inc.

Intel Corp.

Ivanti Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Okta Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Perimeter 81 Ltd.

Safe-T

Verizon Communications Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 57 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for software-defined perimeter (SDP) are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Over the forecast period, the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market in North America will benefit from a significant increase in demand for 5G-enabled Internet of things (IoT) solutions and demand for high connectivity with low latency from industries such as content and digital media, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premises segment's share of the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market will expand significantly. Customization and the enhanced data security afforded by the on-premises deployment option (due to the lack of third-party intervention) are two elements that will propel this market forward in the next years.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Dynamics:

The rise in network attacks throughout the globe as a result of the growing use of IoT and cloud computing is one of the primary factors driving the global software-defined perimeter market growth. Another market trend that is predicted to favorably impact the industry in the projected future is the rise of BYOD for professional work. The danger of open-source software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions, on the other hand, is one of the major hurdles to the worldwide software-defined perimeter (SDP) market's growth.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Video Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Appgate, Broadcom Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DH2i Co., Fortinet Inc., IllumioÂ Inc., Intel Corp., Ivanti Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perimeter 81 Ltd., Safe-T, Verizon Communications Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cato Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Cato Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cato Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cato Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CERTES NETWORKS INC.

Exhibit 92: CERTES NETWORKS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 93: CERTES NETWORKS INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: CERTES NETWORKS INC. - Key offerings

10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fortinet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Fortinet Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 115: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 120: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 123: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio