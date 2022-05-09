Software-Defined Storage Market: Segmentation by End-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

End-user - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, and Others

Geography - North America , APAC, Europe , South America , Middle East and Africa

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Software-Defined Storage Market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market within the Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Software-Defined Storage Market throughout the forecast period, Download sample Report.

Software-Defined Storage Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The Software-Defined Storage Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Software-Defined Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. among others.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Software-Defined Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes open compute project foundation, Broadview, open daylight, open networking foundation that uses software-based controllers or application programming interfaces to communicate with underlying hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network.

The company offers software defined storage that includes open compute project foundation, Broadview, open daylight, open networking foundation that uses software-based controllers or application programming interfaces to communicate with underlying hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes cisco software defined storage solutions such as cloud-like scalability, lower storage costs, proven compatibility.

The company offers software defined storage that includes cisco software defined storage solutions such as cloud-like scalability, lower storage costs, proven compatibility. Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes storage virtualization software which is used to abstract information about all of the storage hardware resources on storage area networks.

Key Market Dynamics-

Software-Defined Storage Market Key Drivers:

The surge in cloud adoption

Cloud computing is the technique of storing, processing, distributing, and managing data through a network of remote computers housed on the Internet rather than on a local server or a personal computer. Organizations can save more than 35% of their annual operating costs by implementing cloud services. The other factor is all of the functional capabilities that improve an organization's business performance.

Software-Defined Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 44.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 111: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 124: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 138: NetApp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: NetApp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: NetApp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 143: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

