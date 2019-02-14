Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market to Hit $17bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SD-WAN market is expected to grow from USD 700 million in 2018 to USD 17 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The industry growth is driven by the extensive adoption of SD-WAN solutions, which will unburden the organization with an expensive legacy infrastructure maintenance. The traditional WAN infrastructure relied on expensive hardware appliances to provide connectivity to remote locations. By deploying SD-WAN solutions, organizations can reduce those expenses.

SD-WAN Market size is set to exceed USD 17 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Another factor accelerating software-defined wide area network market growth is the increased adoption of cloud-based platforms. The solutions help enterprises to connect remote users and devices directly to the cloud and ensure that the connections are secured. These solutions enable them to reduce the network complexities of managing dynamic workload and provide improved network visibility.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2214

Furthermore, the penetration of smart IoT devices in various business verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, and retail has increased the network complexities and security risks. SD-WAN solutions help to address the complexities of the IoT infrastructure and also improve the network visibility for managing connected devices to reduce security risks. The penetration of AI-enabled SD-WAN solutions will also contribute toward software-defined wide area network market growth. Machine learning algorithms are widely used for WAN optimization, enabling network administrators to analyze the WAN traffic and automatically reroute the traffic for the selected connection.

The physical appliance segment held a major portion of the SD-WAN market having an industry share of around 75 percent in 2018. Physical appliances contain most of the SD-WAN functionality in the appliance itself, including firewalls, dynamic path routing, and WAN optimization. These appliances are the initial choice of SD-WAN adopters as they contain basic functionalities and advanced security in a single product that can be implemented on-premise.

Managed services in the SD-WAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 65 percent from 2019 to 2025. The demand for these services is expected to accelerate as organizations are outsourcing the implementation of their WAN infrastructure to managed service providers to reduce the complexities associated with the in-house WAN deployment. Managed services enable them to reduce their operational costs as the majority of the network functions are outsourced to third-parties. These factors are expected to drive the demand for managed services in the market.

The on-premise deployment model is expected to hold the majority of the software-defined wide area network market share as this model enables IT architects of organizations to construct their own WAN infrastructure and develop network policies according to their needs. The premise-based models enable enterprises to ensure that their networks are running securely and give them direct control to handle the security aspects of the infrastructure.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 362 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size By Component (Solution [Physical Appliance, Virtual Appliance], Service [Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service]), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand [ANZ], South Korea, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-wide-area-network-sdwan-market

The manufacturing market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of over 60 percent from 2019 to 2025. The software-defined wide area network market growth is attributed to the growing popularity of IoT platforms. As sensors and smart devices are widely used in manufacturing facilities, the manufacturing companies require solutions, which can provide exceptional network visibility for managing those endpoints. SD-WAN solutions enable manufacturers to simplify the network management and prioritize network traffic to ensure that business-critical applications get the required connection. As the use of IoT devices and communication technologies in the manufacturing industry continues to rise, the demand for these solutions to support the connectivity across manufacturing facilities will increase.

The SD-WAN market in Asia-Pacific will show the fastest growth rate of over 61 percent over the forecast timeline. The market growth is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based infrastructure by enterprises to achieve agility and improve application performance. The enterprises are adopting solutions to improve their network performance and reduce the complexity associated with the existing WAN infrastructure. Another factor accelerating software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market growth in the region is the adoption of network virtualization technologies to reduce the operational costs and enhance the automation of networks. For example, in December 2017, China Telecom selected ZTE for the provisional cloud resource pool pre-commercial trial SDN project. Under the collaboration, ZTE provided China Telecom with a full series of SDN solutions to support the need for automatic resource pool deployment and resource pool interconnection while managing construction costs.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2214

Browse Related Reports:

Network Automation Market Size By Type (Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), Data Center Networks, Cloud Networks, Wireless Networks), By Component (Software [Intent-based networking, SD-WAN, Network Automation Tools], Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), By Network Infrastructure (Physical Network, Virtual Network, Hybrid Network), By Application (Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, BFSI), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand [ANZ], South Korea, India, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/network-automation-market

Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size By Component (Solutions [Physical Network Infrastructure, SDN Controller, SDN Applications], Services [Professional Services, Managed Services]), By End-Use (Enterprises, Cloud Service Provider, Telecom Service Provider), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT Enabled Services), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, North Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-networking-sdn-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://industry-source.org/category/technology

Related Links

Global SD-WAN Market Size

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

