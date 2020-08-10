Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global SD-WAN Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include the increase in the mobile data traffic, increasing number of cloud-based solutions, rising demand for mobility services, and enterprises' focus on reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) with SD-WAN.

Request for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53110642

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market"

213 – Tables

45 – Figures

222 – Pages

Software segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by solutions, the software segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. With technology advancements, end-user's network is driven by software models. SD-WAN software provides scalability, flexibility, and agility in the network. SDN controllers deliver a centralized management to enterprises and in turn improve the overall network efficiency. Currently, the software segment is driving the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market.

Among end users, the service providers segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by end user, the service providers segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is emerging and expected to grow during the forecast period. In the present scenario, service providers are partnering with pure play SD-WAN vendors to provide SD-WAN as managed service to the enterprises. Hence, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are adopting SD-WAN solutions.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest country for SD-WAN in terms of market size, due to the large-scale implementation of SD-WAN solutions by service providers and verticals in the country. The US is home to large CSPs, such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Verizon. In addition, verticals such as finance, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare are implementing SD-WAN solutions in their core network to reduce CAPEX and streamline network operations.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=53110642

Key players and innovating vendors in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Silver Peak (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Adaptiv Networks (Canada), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), Martello Technologies (Canada), Mushroom Networks (US), and Bigleaf Networks (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Intelligent Network Market by Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management, Performance Prediction, and Configuration Extrapolation), End-user, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-network-market-141121899.html

WAN Optimization Market by Component (Solution (Traditional WAN and SD-WAN) and Services (Professional and Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, End User (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wan-optimization-market-123083555.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/software-defined-wan-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/software-defined-wan.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets